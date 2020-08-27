Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has commenced the process of assessing the readiness of universities to reopen for academic activities following over four months of shutdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

To this end, the Commission said it has begun retrieving data forms earlier dispatched to the schools requesting that they confirm if they have done all that was requested of them as regards COVID-19 safety protocols and also indicate their readiness for the reopening of their campuses.

NUC spokesman, Ibrahim Yakassai, could not be reached to speak on compliance level and other details, but a source at NUC told Daily Sun that the institutions have begun to return the forms, with mostly private universities showing clear evidences that they have done the needful as regards COVID-19 protocol and their readiness to reopen.