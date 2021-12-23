From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Vice Chancellor of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA), Prof Bashar Ladan Aliero, has described the recent listed of the Institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC) among the 25 universities in Nigeria which have its courses fully accredited as a symbol towards being the world-class university.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the Vice Chancellor said this while reacting to the development.

According to the statement, ‘the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, released the names of the 25 universities that have fully accredited of their courses in its December 2021 Report released recently by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Abubakar Rasheed, whereby the university was listed among the 25 universities that have full accreditation of their courses.

‘Similarly, the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero is the only university among the federal and state universities in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States that has all its courses fully accredited by the NUC. With this development, all the courses been run(33) by the university are now fully accredited by the NUC.’

Zuru, while quoting the vice chancellor’s reaction, stated that Prof Aliero said that ‘the report is a welcome development that portrays the university meeting the purpose of its establishment and on its way of being among the world-class universities.

‘The development will also motivate and encourage candidates aspiring to study in tertiary institutions to choose the university in studying sciences and engineering courses.’

Zuru also quoted the Registrar, Mallam Labba Jega, who described the development as a good omen for the institution, stressing that the university is moving gradually to the status of a world-class university.