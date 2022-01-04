By Gabriel Dike

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Uma Ukpai School of Theology (UUST), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, affiliated to the University of Uyo, to run BA Religious Studies.

The approval was conveyed to the vice-chancellor of UNIUYO via a letter dated October 27, 2021, signed by the director of academic planning of NUC, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

It read: “I am directed to inform the VC that the executive secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the underlisted programme, to be run in the main campus of the institution with effective from 2020/2021 academic session.”

The approval by the commission followed a successful resource verification assessment visit to the school by a panel, which accessed the proposed course and facilities.

The news excited the school and arrangements have been completed to admit students and commence the programmes this academic session.

The registrar of Uma Ukpai School of Theology, Mrs. Eunice Madu, said the institution is a citadel of learning with the vision to produce leaders who are passionate for the glory of God and the development of just and inclusive societies.

Madu disclosed that the school was founded by the renowned evangelist, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, in 2009, and it has produced men and women who have become relevant in society by doing exploits for God.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said: “In 2009, the school matriculated 36 students and, in 2011, it also successfully graduated the first set of 36 students. The maiden convocation was held on June 11, 2011, at the college campus, Victory Cathedral, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“On June 1, 2017, the school started the process of affiliation with University of Uyo and on July 31, 2019, during the 115th meeting of senate, the approval was granted. This major milestone was communicated to UUST in a letter dated August 26, 2019.

“Consequently, on October 18, 2019, the school successfully signed the memorandum of understanding with UNIUYO on the affiliation, thereby paving the way for a three-man team from NUC, together with an affiliation team from the university, to visit Uma Ukpai School of Theology, Uyo, for resource verification exercise on September 8, 2021.”

According to her, the team inspected staff offices, classroom, library, recreational facilities, clinic, hostel. Madu noted that the response was positive and UUST is delighted to have received the official approval letter dated October 27th, 2021.

The registrar said the school has a conducive environment as well as spacious and well equipped classrooms for teaching and learning, noting ‘’there is also a well equipped functional Computer School, white board and projectors for easy learning. The Library section has over 5,000 books, reference section and E-Library houses over 2million E-books in every field of life.’’

On recreational facilities, Madu said UUST has a table tennis board, a volley ball court and football pitch. She noted that on September 30th, 2021, the students and staff had a friendly match at the football pitch because “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”.

Madu expressed gratitude to proprietor, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, for his financial support and also for giving the staff and students the platform to serve, stating ‘’UUST is doing very well and the numbers are increasing daily.’’