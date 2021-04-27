The Atiba University (AU) in Oyo State has been granted full operational license by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The decision was communicated to the proprietor of the AU, in a letter dated April 8, 2021 and signed by Mrs. Lydia T. Imoroa, the Director, Inspection and Monitoring for the Executive Secretary of NUC.

According the letter: “Having fulfilled all the requirements laid down in National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions Act, Cap E3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and satisfactorily completed the mandatory probationary period, the Atiba University is fully licensed to operate as a private university in Nigeria.

“I forward herewith the full operational license to the university. On behalf of the board, management and staff of the National Universities Commission, I congratulate you on this achievement. Please accept the assurances of the executive secretary’s highest regard.”