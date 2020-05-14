Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The National Universities Commission, Abuja, has granted certain academic programmes in Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti ( EKSU) full accreditation. The accreditation exercise for the programmes was conducted by the Commission in October/November 2019.

In a statement on Thursday by EKSU’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, disclosed that:

“The decision was conveyed to the university through a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by Dr Maryam Sali, Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission.

“The National Universities Commission has the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian Universities.”

It stated further that undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were jointly affected by the accreditation exercise.

“The programmes visited during the exercise that got full accreditation status included undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“The affected undergraduate programmes are Law; Civil Engineering; Electrical/Electronic Engineering; Geology; and Psychology. Others are Building & Woodwork Technology Education; Education Christian Religious Studies; Electrical/Electronic Technology Education; and Metal & Auto Mechanic Technology Education. Arabic Studies; Islamic Studies; and Philosophy also got full accreditation.

“The affected postgraduate programmes are M.Sc. (Banking & Finance); Master of Business Administration; M.Sc.(Business Administration); Master of Personnel Management; and Master of Public Administration.

“It will be recalled that Ekiti State University played hosts to various accreditation teams from the National Universities Commission, Abuja late last year,” the statement explained.

Expressing his feelings, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Edward Olanipekun, expressed delight at the development, assuring that the university would not compromise on academic standards.