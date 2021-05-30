From Oluseye Ojo Ibadan

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted licence to the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, a faith based institution, owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, to operate fully as a private university.

The Vice Chancellor of the PCU, Prof Kola Oloke, made this known when he formally presented the licence to the Chancellor of the institution, Bishop Wale Oke, at the PCU auditorium at Victory Garden, Ibadan.

The university, which took off in 2019 and now at 300 level, and expected to graduate its first set next year – 2022, had before now, been operating on provisional licence.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificate which was signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on 7th April, 2021, Bishop Oke, who is also the presiding Bishop of the ministry, said it was the result of series of assessments carried out by the NUC on the university that culminated into the feat.

Oke, who is also the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), assured that nothing would be left undone in a bid to make the PCU renowned as a centre of academic excellence.

While commending the university management for their efforts so far, he charged them not rest on their oars until the goals of the institution are achieved as articulated and envisioned.