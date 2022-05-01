From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, has secured full accreditation in 10 departments from the National Universities Commission, NUC, after a recent assessment.
Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor, while making the disclosure during a recent meeting of the university Senate recalled that the NUC visited the university in January 2022 for the purpose of reaccreditation of her academic programmes.
He explained that accreditation of degree programmes by the NUC is a system of evaluating academic programmes in Nigerian universities to ensure that they meet the provisions of the minimum academic standard.
He also announced that all the 10 undergraduate programmes presented for accreditation were approved by the NUC.
