Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed has tasked Nigerian sociologists and anthropologists to propose solutions to the scourge of corruption in the country.

Professor Rasheed made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the 24th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Anthropologists and Sociological Practitioners Association’s Conference held at Bayero University, Kano, which focused on, “Corruption, Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.”

Rasheed, a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano told his audience that corruption has devastating consequences, which manifested in a scandalous wealth among the ruling class and a withdrawing poverty and degradation among most Nigerians.

He acknowledged that corruption was one of the country’s biggest problems at the moment, adding that it was for this reason that the present administration led by President Muhammad Buhari made fighting it a campaign promise.

Represented by the former DVC Academics, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sagir Abbas, he was optimistic that the menace would be tamed, saying that, “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to promoting, implementing and maintaining effective, coordinated anti- corruption policies.”

He also insisted that corruption as a crime that neither responds to boundaries or restrained by geography while adding that efforts to combat and eradicate corruption must go beyond the boundaries of the nation’s borders.