Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has unbundled some academic courses being offered in universities to allow for production of more professionals.

The Commission said it had concluded unbundling work on Architecture, Mass Communication, Agriculture, Creative Arts and several others, and the changes would be effective from next year.

Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said in Abuja, yesterday, that some of the courses were split in seven different other degree courses.

He disclosed that besides the ongoing move to unbundle some programmes, the commission in the last three years had carried out other massive reforms such as curriculum re-engineering and introduction of new programmes.

“We have almost concluded the unbundling of Mass Communication. At the end of first quarter next year, Mass Communication will not be existing as a stand alone degree programme because its too wide.

“We are unbundling the programme into seven different programmes; Bachelors Degrees in public relations, marketing communications, media studies, film studies, cinematography or photography, strategic communications and so many others.

“This is in line with the trends all over the world. We will retain the mass communication for those universities that have not yet developed the full competencies in the areas.

“We have also unbundled Agriculture. Instead of just one degree in Agriculture, we now want Bachelors Degree in forestry, soil science, plant science, agronomy, animal science. So will also go for Creative Art. We want to see two streams of agriculture in the country.”