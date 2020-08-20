Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National University Commission (NUC) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), on Thursday, supported the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, in Asaba, Delta State.

The NUC and SSANU expressed their support for the proposed university at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education, on “A bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State”, sponsored by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

The NUC, Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, who was represented by the director of Corporate Communications in the commission, Ibrahim Yakassai, said the the establishment of more tertiary institutions have become imperative so as to provide opportunity for more persons to get access to tertiary education.

On its part, SSANU, which was represented by Mohammed Aliyu, while expressing support for the proposed university, called for more funding and infrastructure for tertiary institutions to boost the quality of education.

Speaking at the public hearing, Elumelu said the bill is intended to create more access to tertiary education in the country, called for the speedy passage of the bill and verything needed for the take off of the university are already in place.

According to him, “the classrooms for the school, they are available, even the hostels are there. So, the federal government will have less to spend for the take off. It is the easiest that any institution that I have ever seen set up can boast of. And that is why I think that this should be supported and be given easy passage. “