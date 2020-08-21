Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National University Commission (NUC) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), yesterday, supported the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Asaba, Delta State and Federal College of Education at Keana in Nasarawa State.

NUC and SSANU expressed their support for the proposed university at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education on a bill for “an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State,” sponsored by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, who was represented by Corporate Communications Director in the commission, Ibrahim Yakassai, said establishment of more tertiary institutions have become imperative to provide opportunity for more persons to get access to tertiary education.

On its part, SSANU, represented by Mohammed Aliyu, called for more funding and infrastructure for tertiary institutions to boost the quality of education.

Similarly, the Delta State Governor, IIfeanyi Okowa, said the proposed legislation was a step in the right direction, noting that special institutions are established to cater for areas in the educational sector.

Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chinedu Ebie, said: “You cannot equate a maritime university with a university of technology and vice versa.

“It is not just a need for an additional one. Do we really need this university, yes. Funding will have to stepped up for these educational institutions.

“In terms of proliferation, we need these schools. We need education. No nation can developed pass the level of education of its people.”