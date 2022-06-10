From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The absence of the prosecution witness, Miss Ayibapreye Lawson, has stalled the hearing of the case of conspiracy and cyberstalking between the Inspector General of Police vs Godwin Beauty, Blacky Okies and Gbaka Favour, who were sued as first, second and third Defendants, respectively, in the suit marked as suit no: FHC/YNG/8C/2022 pending before Justice Isa Hamma Dashen of the Federal High Court 1, in Yenagoa.

When the matter was mentioned by the court clerk, the prosecuting counsel, Monday Benabo Yellow, did apologise for the absence of the nominal complainant, who was sworn in at the last adjourned date as PW1 and informed the court that PW1 was unable to attend the hearing of the case because she was receiving treatment after falling ill.

The judge directed parties and their lawyers to agree on a date and the matter was adjourned to July 19, 2022 for continuation of hearing.

Speaking after the adjournment, counsel to the third defendant, Ebikebuna Augustine Aluzu, said the adjournment was made at the behest of the prosecuting counsel, and it was necessary in the interest of justice.

“It is a very short adjustment considering the workload of the court. It is the prosecuting counsel who, ipse dixit, informed the court that PW1 is receiving treatment.

“Although he did not disclose the nature of the sickness, nor did he disclose the facility in which the witness is being treated, we believe the adjournment is in the interest of justice.”

The defendants, who took their plea on March 8, 2022 pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail in the sum of N2,000,000.

The defendants are standing trial for alleged conspiracy and cyberstalking one Ayibapreye Lawson, a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State.

