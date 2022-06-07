From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal High court sitting in Yenagoa will continue hearing of suit number FHC/YNG/8c/2022 between the Inspector General of Police and Godwin Beauty, Blackie Okis, and Gabka Favour

The defendants are standing trial for alleged conspiracy and cyber stalking one Ayibapreye Lawson, a student of Igbinedion University, Okaka, in Edo State.

The Defendants had taken their plea on the 8 day of March 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Isa Hamma Dashen had on March 15 heard their bail application and granted the three defendants bail to the sum of two million naira (₦2,000,000) and further adjourned to the 23rd of April 2022 for the prosecution to open its case.

At the resumed hearing of the suit, the prosecution team led by Monday Benabo called its first witness, Miss Ayibapreye Lawson who was sworn on oath and testified as PW1.

According to the witness, she was the one that lodged a petition at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the leakage of her nude video.

“On the 4th of November 2021, I went to state CID to make a statement. Sometime in October 2021, my nude video was leaked. It was a nude video call of myself and my boyfriend, one Napoleon Precious. The nude video call was recorded by my boyfriend.”

The Court adjourned the matter on the application of the third Defendant’s counsel, Ebikebuna. Augustine. Aluzu, on the basis that it appears the witness have not conferred with the prosecuting counsel, Monday Benabo before testifying.

The court granted the application and adjourned the matter to 8th day of June 2022 for continuation of hearing of PW1.

