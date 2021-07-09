From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on September 27 rule on the propriety or otherwise of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) taking over the case file of former Imo state Governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

Ohakim is facing trial before the court alongside Chinedu Okpareke, over an allegation that he threatened to release a nude photograph of a nominal complainant, Mrs. Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Meanwhile, there was a dramatic twist in the case as the police, yesterday, arrested Amuchinwa.

The ruling was necessitated by a notice of withdrawal of the charge filed by the prosecuting authority, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The police had, through it’s prosecution counsel, Rotshang Faith Dimka, filed a notice of discontinuance against the defendants.

However, just when the said application was about to be moved, a lawyer from the office of the AGF, Bagudu Sani, informed the court that the AGF was taking over the matter from the IGP, to ensure diligent prosecution.

He told the court that he had, in a letter dated March 17, 2021, communicated to the IGP to hand off the case.

It was on that basis that Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the matter for yesterday for parties to address the court on the propriety of the office of the AGF taking over the case and for the arraignment of the defendants.

When the matter resumed, yesterday, counsel to the respective parties adopted their written submissions for and against the request by the AGF to take over the case.

While the lawyer from the office of the AGF, Bagudu, urged the court to grant the application, the prosecution counsel, Faith Dimka, and the defence counsel urged the court to refuse the application.

Justice Taiwo, thereafter, adjourned the matter to September 27 for ruling.

