Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of non performance of the Power Sector, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) yesterday demanded immediate implementation of the agreement reached with the Federal Government which it said would see to the improvement of the sector. The General Secretary of the union, Joe Ajaero, who berated the Minister of Power for the removal of the former Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wondered why the haste in the removal of the MD.

Ajaero said NUEE is calling for the implementation of the agreement signed by the Minister of Labour and Power in a meeting held on February 10, 2020, which had 60-day implementation period.

“If the Minister can obtain approval to unseat the MD during this COVID-19 pandemic, he should be able to obtain approval to implement the agreement with the Workers,” he said.

He noted that there is no gainsaying that the little improvement made in the Power Sector in recent times is due to the strengthening of the Transmission Network Nationwide.

He said, “The National Union of Electricity Employees wishes to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recent developments in the Power Sector; especially the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“While we commend our members for their response to the sad action of the Minister, we urge them to remain on their work bits but should not fail to pull out should the work stations be militarized as witnessed in some locations today.”