From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The leadership of NUEE has suspended the ongoing strike for two weeks after a conciliation meeting with the Federal government, last night.

At the end of the three-hour meeting, the workers agreed to suspend the industrial action which has thrown the country into a total blackout.

The workers expressed optimism that the government would listen to the voice of reasoning and priotise their welfare and look into the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).