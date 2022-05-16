By Bimbola Oyesola

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has threatened that its members may withdraw their services any moment, if Federal Government fails to address the challenges in the sector.

In its May Day address, the union, among other things, lamented the increasing spate of insecurity in Nigeria, noting that it remains a constant threat to the lives of workers and equipment in the power sector.

The general secretary of the union, Joe Ajaero, stated that, from attacks on some transmission equipment in the North-East to burning down of villages around Shiroro Power Station by bandits to the kidnapping of workers in Niger State and workers of Afam Power Station, the safety of NUEE members has been grossly compromised.

“These are deafening factors that may lead to the immediate withdrawal of workers from such locations where their safety is no longer guaranteed. We still urge the Federal Government to address these issues without delay,” he said.

Ajaero equally stated that business owners in the generation sub-sector have continued to inflict more sufferings on electricity workers by refusing to sign conditions of service, thereby indulging in unhindered violation of extant labour laws and employees’ rights.

He warned that workers in the sector would vehemently resist infringement on their rights, if the oppression continues.

Commending the workers, he reasoned that, despite the daunting challenges bedeviling Nigeria’s power sector, which have hindered it from attaining full flight nine years after privatization, electricity workers have displayed great ingenuinty towards ensuring that Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) remains afloat.

Among other problems confronting the sector, he listed limited gas supply to the generation stations, obsolete equipment, lack of investment & expansion by the new Investors to increase output (in defiance of improved Transmission network), non provision of work tools and low water levels at the Hydro-Power Plants.

On the workers part, he said, complaints arising from non-payment of severance since 2013, deduction and non remittance of Contributory Pension by some Companies, non commensurate renumeration and the recent fire incident that gutted some parts of the Hydrogen Plant in Egbin Generation Station have contributed to the observed lapses; despite interventions from the Federal Government running into trillions of naira.

From the public, Ajaero said provision of pre-paid meters to Nigerians has been at such a “snail speed” as Citizens continue to bear the heavy burden of paying estimated bills in addition to nocturnal increase in electricity tariff.

However as part of the solution to the challenges, the NUEE scribe said the union have consistently urged the Federal Government to revisit the landing gas pricing/cost which is higher in the Power Sector; whose value remains in Dollars instead of the Naira; since Gas is generated locally.

He said, “From all indications, it is imperative that the Federal Government creates a platform for Stakeholders in the Power Sector to brainstorm and forge a way out of these dilema.

“This should include the five (5) yearly appraisal of the Companies in the Power Sector (as contained in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005) which has not been done since privatization.

“Also, the Federal Government’s payments to the Generation Companies based on total installed capacity rather than energy generated remains a humongous conduit that must be addressed as the “harvestors” continue to smile to the banks.

“We remain unwavering in the pursuit of better Conditions of Work and living for our members as we are reviewing the Conditions of Service of Companies in the Sector; as and when due alongside discussions for increment in the take home pay that will cushion the effect of harsh Economic realities in the Country.”

He maintained that no meaningful development is recorded anywhere in the world when all that is done is paying lip service; rather than addressing Power Sector challenges and providing Social Safety nets that can impart positively on the lives of Citizens.