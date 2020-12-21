Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has endorsed the candidacy of George Obiozor as the next president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

NUF President, Augustine Chukwudum, made the endorsement in a statement in Enugu yesterday, adding that election to the office will hold in January 2021.

Chukwudum said NUF also welcomed the endorsement of Obiozor by Imo as well as other states stakeholders within the South East, including prominent politicians and captains of industries of Igbo extraction.

According to him, the endorsement and support for Obiozor’s candidacy is a welcomed development.

“Obiozor, former Nigeria ambassador to the United States of America (2004-2008), has what it takes to lead Ndigbo to greater heights and restore the glory of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex Igbo socio-cultural group,’’ he said.

Obiozor was also Nigeria’s high commissioner to Cyprus, and later ambassador to Israel from 1999 to 2003. He was once the director general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.

The NUF boss said some previous leaders and people in prominent positions in the group had sold out interest of Ndigbo for their selfish, personal gains and aspirations.

“It is unfortunate Ndigbo forget things easily which is not good because we are supposed to document history of the past on paper and in our hearts so that we cannot continue to be hoodwinked.

“However, NUF is there to put things in order and unite Ndigbo under a true and formidable leader after we had been in disunity for the past 50 years (1970 to 2020) after the Nigerian civil war,’’ he said.

Chukwudum called on delegates of Ohanaeze election to make sure all hands are on deck in electing Obiozor as the next president general.

ecome imperative now that 2023 presidential election is fast-approaching and we need someone we can trust and work together with to actualise Igbo presidency,’’ he said.