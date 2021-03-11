From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governors of the South East were yesterday called upon by Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) to offer the people good governance and credible leadership.

Arising from their emergency national executive meeting in Enugu, NUF lamented that the governors had for long taken the people for granted in failing to provide basic infrastructure and good leadership to the people.

The group urged the governors to embark on aggressive road construction and reconstruction projects and refrain from complaining of paucity of funds.

NUF President, Uzor A Uzor, and General Secretary, Udemadu Frank Udemadu who spoke to newsmen after the meeting noted with dismay what they described as timidity and naivety of the governors which they said prevented them from taking a common stand on vital issues affecting the people, especially attacks by marauding Fulani herdsmen.

The group said it was only in the South East that governors invite soldiers to kill citizens to please their political masters, citing the recent army operation in Orlu and Ihiala, both in Imo and Anambra states, respectively as examples.