BimbolaOyesola [email protected]

In a bid to minimize Nigerians’ taste for foreign products, workers in the food sector have charged the Federal Government to upgrade the standard of locally produced products. This, amongt others, formed part of the resolutions of the national executive council meeting of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) at the weekend in Lagos.

The union, in the resolution jointly signed by the president, Lateef Oyelekan, and the general secretary, Bamidele Busari, said government must prevail upon bodies saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and controlling standards in the country, such as Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC and others to gear up towards ensuring the upgrading of the standard of locally produced items and imported goods, in accordance with international standards.

The union, which commended the continuous closure of land borders across the country, noted that Nigeria presently has the capacity to produce food, beverages, wines and other items locally without importation.

Oyelekan lamented that Nigeria has now turned a dumping ground for foreign products, but reasoned that it could discouraged through upgrading of standards, and proper monitoring of Nigeria’s borders.

He opined that members of the union

would continue to support the unprecedented tactics of border closure across the country, which, he said, has tremendously curbed the activities of smugglers specialising in smuggling beverages, wines, spirits, rice, petroleum products, arms and ammunition.

He noted that government’s policy on backward integration has started yielding positive results in the sector as Nigeria can now boast of companies producing tomato paste using 100 per cent locally sourced raw materials.

“As we have often said, Nigeria has no reason to import finished food products, as our companies have the capacity to support the local needs. The tomato factory in Adamawa presently provides jobs for over 3,000 workers. That is the advantage of supporting local production,” he said.

Oyelekan stated that the union was delighted that the Federal Government could reinstate the forex windows to the producers of dairy and confectionery products, which he said was in response to the union’s massive campaigns and advocacy against the misdirected policy of government in that regard.

The union, however, expressed dissatifaction on the un-abating insecurity bedevilling the country despite huge human and financial resources reported to have been deployed by the government in tackling the National menace.

“The NEC in session, therefore, implores the Federal Government to holistically review and change their strategies in tackling the prevalent scourge of hydra headed insecurity monster across the Country,” the President stated.

Similarly, the union urged federal government to pragmatically redouble efforts in ensuring steady Electric Power Supply across the country, stating that this will inevitably attract employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The persistent influx of expatriates into the country despite the promulgation of the Executive Order “5” by the Federal Government was also considered as a minus to the efforts of government, thereby calling for strict monitor to ensure total adherence and respect to that important executive order.

General secretary of the National Union of Hotel and Personal Service Workers, Leke Success, earlier, charged the members of the union on the importance of unity for them to further consolidate the achievements of the union.

According to him the recent development in the union within the last few months was a needless distraction, which could destroy all the union have been able to build in the past few years.

“I want to appeal to all of you to always embrace internal dispute resolution mechanism before resorting to external bodies this is because nobody from outside can be able to help you organise your union or move it forward,” he said.