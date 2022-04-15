From Gyang Bere,Jos

Preparations are in top gear by the University of Jos to host Nigerian Universities Game Association (NUGA Games) in the year 2024.

Vice Chancellor University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya revealed this on Wednesday when the Ambassador of Republic of Korea Kim Young-Chae visited the institution to commission the Taekwondo Gymnasium Complex.

The indoor Taekwondo Gymnasium sports complex is funded and donated by the Korean government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The sporting facility apart from Taekwondo Gymnasium also comprises table tennis hall, boxing arena, basketball court and a badminton court with a gallery that have the capacity to contain about 2000 spectators.

According to Korean Ambassador Kim Young-Chae, the aim of the visit is to commission the Taekwondo Gymnasium sporting complex because the University of Jos and Korean embassy have a long lasting relationship.

Professor Tanko Ishaya, Vice Chancellor University of Jos, said the institution have been privileged to be in a cordial relationship with the Korean Embassy, noting that the whole process that saw the actualization of the indoor Taekwondo Gymnasium sports complex started right from the administration of former Vice Chancellor.