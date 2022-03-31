By Joe Apu

Adegboyega Ife Daramola, a silver medalist in the 4 x 100m medley relay for men in the just concluded NUGA Games, says he is determined to take his career to a higher level.

The 200 level Estate Management student of the University of Lagos told SportingSun, in an interview, hours after helping his team to a silver medal, that it feels good to be rewarded with a medal after long hours of trying and other sacrifices.

“Before the Games, I was very prepared both physically and mentally. I was expecting a lot more medals but only got silver in the 4 x 100m medley. I’d work harder for the other competitions coming up.

“I plan working harder to hopefully represent Nigeria at the Olympics someday. My brother who was also in our second team for the 4x 100m but finished in 4th place and I plan to increase our training time all thanks to the University of Lagos and the standard pool that has been open to Unilag athletes.”

Recalling how he got into swimming, Adegboyega said it all started when he was much younger. “I started swimming at a very young age all thanks to my dad, Navy Captain F.K Daramola and the Navy Sailing Club, where I was introduced to swimming, rowing and sailing.