By Peter Adeshina

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Tuesday said that 136 universities are expected at the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), billed for March 16 to 26, 2022.

Ogundipe said this at a press conference at the University of Lagos, noting that a 14 man sub-committees have been set up to drive the planning and preparation for the games.

According to him, University of Lagos has paid N 6 million obligatory fees to NUGA’s National Council and equally signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the rescheduled games which was affected by the COVID -19 pandemic last year.

Seven different games namely, football ( male and female), volleyball, basketball, handball, lawn tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, chess, teakwando, judo, swimming, karate, athletics, squash and boxing are expected to be competed for during the Games.

“It is noteworthy that sports have always been a pivotal force, uniting our nation, Nigeria even when other forces including ethnic, linguistic and religious difference, political persuasion and other socio- cultural barriers strain its unity.

“UNILAG-NUGA 2020 has been tagged A City NUGA as we intend to take some of the games outside the university to create an awareness within the society about the unity value of sports.

“It will interest you to know that about 136 universities are expected to participate in the 26th edition of NUGA Games and about ten thousand student athletes and officials will feature in the Games.

