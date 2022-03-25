The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the ongoing Nigeria University Games (NUGA) holding at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has increased the number of mobile toilets to improve sanitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more mobile toilets were supplied to the games village to complement the existing ones overstretched by the large number of participants.

According to the medals table, the 2022 NUGA involves 73 universities across Nigeria with more than 10,000 athletes and officials.

The mobile toilets were stationed at strategic points in the games village especially the sports centre, indoor sports hall, multi-purpose hall, courts and swimming pool arena for easy access.

An athlete, Zakaria Usman from Adamawa State University, told NAN that the supply was overdue.

He, however, thanked the organisers for the effort.

“We sometimes had to wait in turns to access toilets due to the large number of athletes, we are happy that the organisers have thought of this,” he said.

A supervisor in charge of the mobile toilets, Mr Fauz Adekunle, said that the LOC provided the toilets to discourage open defaecation and improve sanitation.

“The provision was meant to complement the existing ones because we don’t want the athletes to create unhygenic situation around the campus which can lead to outbreak of diseases,” he said.

NAN reports that at the end of the Match Day 5, University of Port Harcourt was still leading on the medals table with 38 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze, totalling 76 medals.

UNILAG placed second with 20 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze, totalling 51 medals, while Nile University, Abuja, emerged third with nine gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, placed fourth with six gold, five silver and one bronze.

University of Ilorin came fifth with four gold, six silver and six bronze, while Federal University of Technology, Akure, placed sixth with four gold, two silver and five bronze.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, came seventh with four gold, one silver and three bronze, while University of Uyo emerged eighth with three gold, three silver and four bronze. (NAN)