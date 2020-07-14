Paul Orude, Bauchi

The newly elected leadership of the the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council, has set up a seven member Advisory Committee to ensure effective service delivery and better performance.

Chairman of the Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, presented letters of appointment to the members of the committee at the conference hall of the NUJ Press Centre, Bauchi on Monday evening.

Sa’idu said the committee was set up to assist the current leadership with useful suggestions, observations and pieces of advice in order to achieve the set objectives.

He said his executive would work in active synergy with past chairmen of the Council to tackle the challenges affecting the progress and development of the NUJ in the state.

He urged members of committee who are all past chairmen of the NUJ in the state to assist the current leadership with their experience so as to deliver as expected, especially in observing the constitutional role given to the committee to advise where necessary.

” It is with high sense of respect that I welcome you to Press Centre Bauchi for a crucial discussion and to present your appointment letters as members of our advisory committee as stipulated in the Constitution of the union,” the NUJ Chairman said.

“Your appointment as members of this important committee is to point out clearly on how we can operate for us as new officials to succeed taking into consideration your experience as our past chairmen.”

While assuring the committee of the full support of the council for the success of its assignment, he pledged the determination of the officials to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his predecessors.

“We thank you must sincerely for accepting this challenging assignment. I want to assure that the current State Working Committee of our great union (NUJ) will work with all the critical stakeholders especially the past Chairmen and the entire members in the execution of the laudable projects initiated,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee who is the Managing Director, Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Shall, pledged to deliver the assignment diligently and to the best of their ability.

Shall expressed gratitude to the current NUJ leadership in the state for finding them worthy to serve as members of the advisory committee and assured of their maximum support at all the times.

” On behalf of members of my committee I want to show our appreciation for considering us to serve, this initiative is a welcome development and it is the first of its kind in the history of NUJ in Bauchi state,” he said.

“I commend the council for the wide decision to set up the committee, we the members and as past leaders, we will give you our maximum support to succeed.”

Members of the committee are Ibrahim Idris Shall as Chairman, Ibrahim Liman, Muhammad Sani Muhammad and Idris Usman Sambo as members respectively.

Others are Isa Sulaiman, Dahiru Garba Mohammed while the immediate past Chairman of the union, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed Malam Goje is to serve as member and secretary of the committee.