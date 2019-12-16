Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the forceful takeover of The Sun Publishing Limited as a case instituted by the company is still pending before the Supreme Court.

The NUJ advised EFCC to exercise patience till the Supreme Court adjudicate on the appeal before it.

In a statement issued by the NUJ National Secretary, Shuaib Usman Leman entitled “We call for restraint with The Sun”, the union warned EFCC against acting on a matter before the highest court in the land.

The statement reads “The NUJ is worried by the recent developments at The Sun Newspapers in Lagos where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had given a notice to staff of the organization to vacate the premises and allow for a take over by the commission.

“The EFCC said it will enforce a court judgement which ordered for the seizure of property belonging to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was convicted of fraud.

“While we appreciate the efforts of EFCC at fighting corruption in the country but we hasten to caution that any attempt to throw Journalists out of work for whatever reason in such a hasty manner is not good for democracy.

“The media as pivots to good governance and democracy must be allowed to flourish unhindered. We therefore urge for restraint in this regard to allow for the appeal filed to be determined first before any decision is taken.

“We are afraid that moving hurriedly to seal off The Sun may be misconstrued as politically motivated. This action regrettably is being taken without any consideration to the essence of preserving vibrant and virile journalism at this time when the profession is facing increasing challenges. We need to preserve the jobs of the media workers in The Sun Newspapers by being circumspect and prudent in this respect,” the statement added.