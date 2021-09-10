The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi Council, has condemned the killing of a Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) staffer, Chukwu Obiahu, calling on security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the killing.

Reports monitored from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) suggested that the late Chukwu was reportedly stoned to death, on Tuesday evening, by unknown assailants shortly after closing from work at Okene, in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Chairman of the union, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, who stated this at a news conference, yesterday, in Lokoja, also tasked media owners on provision of logistics for their staffers.

While commiserating with the NTA family over the loss, Momoh-Jimoh expressed concern over the security situation in the country, saying it was becoming increasingly difficult for many people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear.

“A young man, who went to work to do his legitimate duty, was killed on his way home. It is so sad; very unfortunate.

“At this juncture, I call on the police to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances behind the death of that young man. It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to go about their legitimate businesses anywhere in Nigeria today.

“I want to commiserate with the family of the deceased and NTA staffers all over the country over the unfortunate incident,” he said.

