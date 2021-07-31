From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State council, has condemned the brutality meted on one of its members, Damina Yusuf of the AIT on Thursday, describing it as uncivilized and babaric

In a press release issued by the council, signed by Comrade Umar Sa’idu, Chairman, and Isah Garba Gadau, Secretary respectively on Friday, directed its members to suspend with immediate effect all activities of the police.

“The NUJ has noted with dismay, uncivilized manner of the Nigeria Police in adopting brutality as part of its tradition especially against the Journalists,” it stated.

“The union condemned in strong terms the negative action of the Rapid Response Squad of the State Police command that molested and injured one of its member 30th July, 2021 while covering students protest at the Bauchi College of Agriculture, Yelwa who was later admitted at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi”

According to the release, “based on this barbaric act of the police, the union has directed its members to suspend with immediate effect all, coverage of all activities of the police in the state until the perpetrators of the act are fished out and prosecuted in addition to the proper payment of compensation and settlement of medical bills of the victim”

It sad further that, “The NUJ noted with dissatisfaction the way and manner in which members of the Nigeria Police from Bauchi command that always claims to be partners of the Journalists in progress, brutalised, molested and harassed the AIT reporter and seized his camera, laptop computer, microphone with AIT logo, mobile phones, modem and wallet containing substantial amount of money among other belongings.

“The union commended the management of the College of Agriculture Bauchi for its humanitarian gesture by taking the AIT reporter to hospital for medical attention.

The NUJ called on the Bauchi state government to consider the establishment of a standing panel of inquiry to hear cases of security brutality against citizens in the state.

In could be recalled that this is the fifth time in the last one year that Journalists were brutalised by policemen while carrying out their legitimate duties in the state”

