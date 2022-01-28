From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, on Friday condoled Senator Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, over the death of his wife, Angela Nwaka.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Union, Sola Oladapo, quoted the union’s chairman in the state, Demola Babalola, as expressing sadness over the death of Angela.

Oladapo stated that Babalola had since called Folarin, who was on his way to catch flight to the UK around 4pm Friday, minutes after the unfortunate news of his wife’s death was broken.

Babalola, in the brief chat on phone with Folarin said Angela’s death was shocking and one death too many to bear, saying: “Distinguished Senator, this is sad and devastating. May Allah comfort you; the children and all the family members of the deceased.”