The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the purported suspension of former Nigeria Union of Journalists’ (NUJ) President, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, and NUJ Vice President South East, Prince Petrus Obi.

Others whose suspension were nullified by the Court include South East NAWOJ Vice President, Chibota Edozie, and Ngozi Agbo, from the Enugu State Council.

In a judgement delivered on March 11, 2021, in SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/51/2020, Hon Justice O.O Onyewumi held that the action of NUJ NEC suspending the NUJ officers was illegal.

He said: “I agree with applicants’ counsel that the applicants can only be suspended when they have been afforded the opportunities to be heard in line with provisions of Article 7 which is one of the basic principles of natural Justice.”

The court held that suspension under the NUJ constitution must not exceed 12 months…”I find that the indefinite suspension of the applicants is null and void, having been ultra vires the NUJ constitution. I so find and hold.”

It also held that the power of NEC to suspend, automatically, any member who institutes legal proceedings without exhausting internal mechanism for resolution of disputes is limited to actions against the union itself; not a member or president.