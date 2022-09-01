From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council has described as worrisome, the report that fishermen in the state now pay taxes through a middleman known as ‘negotiator’ to sea pirates before they are allowed to go into the sea for fishing.

The Union which said this in a communique issued at its monthly congress held on Wednesday, also decried the attacks on fishermen by sea pirates in Nigerian waterways.

The Union consequently “demanded protection for the fishermen by the Nigerian Navy, Marine Police and other security agencies in line with the cardinal objectives of State policy, one of which is the protection of lives and property of Nigerians. “

The NUJ also “called for re-enforcement of security in riverine communities in the State to curb or put an end to incessant attacks of traders by sea pirates, a development which has affected the socio-economic activities of the coastal communities.”

While inaugurating a Political Committee with the responsibility of organizing the Union’s first-ever Governorship Debate and other political engagements ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Union frowned on the recent development at the Federal High Court in Uyo, where journalists were barred from covering the Court proceedings in the case between Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno and Mr Akan Okon, a Governorship aspirant in the Party’s primary, describing it as an attempt to deprive the public of firsthand information on the matter.

The Union in the communique signed by the state council, chairman and secretary, Comrades Amos Etuk and Domiic Akpan, respectively, as well as Chairman of the communique drafting committee, Comrade Bassey Ibiatisuho, among others, “resolved to continue to protect the interest of members at all times and also ensure that members who carry out their duties in line with the ethics of the profession are not intimidated by security operatives or state actors.”

It drew the attention of the state government to the need to upgrade non-functional facilities within Uyo metropolis, specifically, the Water Fountain at Ibom Plaza, Aka Road roundabout by Udo Udoma Avenue as well as street lights on major roads to complement the aesthetic efforts of the Government when the newly constructed Ring Road 3 in Uyo is completed.

The Union lauded the State Government and donor agencies on IBB avenue flood control, but expressed deep concern over the non- channelization of water into the drains, particularly, on the opposite section of IBB Avenue, resulting in flooding of neighboring communities

“Congress drew the attention of government to the deplorable state of the road in Obio Ibiono community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, which originally links Ikot Oku Ikono junction in Uyo Local Government Area with Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road.

It congratulated the State Government and the people on the 35th Anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom on September 23, milestone developments and the prevailing peace in the state.