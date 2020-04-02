Sokoto State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has urged people in border communities in the state to support government’s efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Mr Isa Shuni, Chairman of the association, made the call on Thursday while monitoring compliance with restriction of movements on the state boundary.

Shuni appealed to residents of boundary settlements to report illegal routes used by travellers coming or moving out of the state.

He noted that the state government had its borders and inter-state routes as part of precautionary measures against the spread of CONVID-19.

The chairman said he led a team of journalists to monitor compliance to the directive as part of contributions to sensitise the people.

Shuni decried indiscriminate crossing of persons along the borders with the help of inbitants of border settlements in the state.

He alleged that the locals connived and transported persons on commercial motorcycles into the state through porous borders.

Shuni commended the traditional ruler and the people of Goshe community in Tambuwal Local Government Area for helping security operatives to identify and blocked such illegal routes in their areas.

While calling on community and religious leaders to sensitise their people and intensify prayers to get rid of the pandemic, Shuni also commended the security operatives for a job well done to ensure only essential items were allowed into the state.

The chairman further hailed the state Ministry of Health for deployed health workers to the boundary areas conducting screening of drivers transporting food items and other essential commodities.

Shuni further enjoined political leaders, wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to assist the needy in this trying time, and urged the state government to provide safety kits and palliatives to journalists to enhance their operations during emergencies.

He explained that the exercise was part of their statutory contribution towards a covid-19 free Sokoto state.

Meanwhile, health personnel team said it has screened over 2, 000 persons daily at Bimasa village in Tureta Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the boundary check points visited include Sayinna; Malisa, Jabo, Kuchi, Alasan, Malisa, Bimasa, Gada, Sabonbirni, Illela and Raba. (NAN)