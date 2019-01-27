NAN

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT, on Sunday called for prayers for three of its members that passed on, namely Grace Nwodo (Madam Waka), Chris Edoga and Olajide Fashikun.

A statement by the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, described the deaths of the trio as “unnerving and worrying,” hence the need for prayers.

He said that the death of Nwodo, Edoga and Fashikun, had left huge vacuum that would not be easily filled.

“The deaths are troubling and leave profound sadness. I condole with our colleagues and the families of the deceased.

” At a time such as this, I urge all of us to be prayerful and take our personal health and security seriously, especially as the general elections draw closer,” he said.

Ogbeche said that Grace Nwodo, until her death in auto accident last month, was a staff of Multimesh Broadcasting Company (MBC), operators of LOVE FM 104.5 & CROWTHER RADIO as well as anchor of the popular Programme, MADAM WAKA.

He said Edoga was a sports reporter with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, and was murdered in his home in Gwagwalada, Abuja, few hours after leaving office last Tuesday, and later died in the hospital on Friday.

Fashikun reportedly died on Sunday at the Federal Medical Center, Abuja.

A sports writer and athlete, Fashikun was the publisher of GongNews, an online newspaper.

The chairman said that the council would announce a date for service of songs for the deceased at the next congress.