Nigerian Union of Journalists has recognised Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, with the Torchbearer of Security Award.

Presenting the award last Saturday at the Kogi State Liaison House, Asokoro, Abuja, NUJ Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, noted that it was important to reward diligence to duty as a means of encouraging good works, motivate and to spur the recipient into doing even more.

Ogbeche said Governor Bello rightly deserved the award bestowed upon him by the union.

He said Bello has been singled out in the past, by various bodies, for his good works in the area of security.

“It will be recalled that on February 7, 2017, that the Nigerian Police Force, recognised your impressive performance and bestowed on you the best performing governor in security, 2016.

“Since then, you have not looked back, you have remained consistent, forward looking, resilient and coherent in your security strategy.

“At a time like this when police stations and Independent National Electoral Commission offices are being set ablaze, when cultists, kidnappers, murderers, rapists are on the prowl, Kogi State and its borders have remained largely untouched,” Ogbeche said.