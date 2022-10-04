From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone B, comprising all states in the South West region of Nigeria will on Thursday October 6, 2022, honour eminent Nigerians, including Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; ace gospel musician and broadcast journalist, Yinka Ayefele; Olu of Lisa Kingdom, Oba Oladele Odugbemi; and publisher of Ekiti Standards Newspaper, Ose Ogunkorode.

Vice-President of the zone, Ronke Afebioye- Samo,and the Zonal Secretary, Abdulrazaq Alege, the distinguished Nigerians would be garlanded in recognition of their selfless and meritorious service to Nigeria, and particularly humanity as a whole.

The awards will be presented to them at the maiden public lecture, entitled: ‘2023 General Elections and Electoral Issues in Nigeria: The Media Perspectives on Wayforward’, organised by the leadership of NUJ Zone B, which will hold at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, Press Centre, Iyaganku Quarters, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The lecture would be delivered by a Professor of Comparative Studies, Shola Omotola, who doubles as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC, Administration) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

According to a press release jointly signed by the Vice-President of the zone, Ronke Afebioye- Samo,and the Zonal Secretary, Abdulrazaq Alege, the lecture series was inspired by the dire need for the Nigerian society to be properly enlightened, informed, educated and orientated on issues and matters of national interest.