From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigeria Union of Journalists Kaduna State Council has congratulated Professor Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u over her recent appointment as Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatrist Hospital, Barnawa, Kaduna.

The Council in a statement signed by the Secretary Comrade Santos Gambo described the appointment of Professor Aishatu Yusha’u as a well deserved appointment considering her invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards the growth and development of the Nigeria health sector.

The statement prayed Allah to grant the new Medical Director the wisdom to effect the desired positive change at the federal Neuro- Psychiatric hospital Kaduna.

Recall that on the 18th of August, 2022, President Mohammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u as Medical Director of Federal Neuro Psychiatrist Hospital Barnawa, Kaduna.

Speaking at the presentation of letter of appointment ceremony, Aishatu said her administration will work collaboratively with all relevant key stakeholders.

“These are patient and relation centered care, open door policy, and participatory leadership with team work, respect, integrity, passion and professionalism at all times.

“My vision is to work hand in hand with the Board, the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries, together with community leaders to create the best team of mental health care providers who are committed to high ethical standard, and who will work as a team to reduce psychiatric morbidity, disability, stigma, increase in community awareness and participation in the management of mental health problems in Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole”. She said.