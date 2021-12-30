By Moses Akaigwe

The executives of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Chapter paid a visit to the Surulere home of former National President of the union, Mr. Bonnie Iwuoha, where they condoled with his widow and four children.

On hand to receive the delegation on Tuesday were his widow, Mrs. Adanna, sons, Samuel, Daniel, David and only daughter, Esther.

Lagos NUJ Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, described the late Iwuoha as a peace-loving gentleman, who apart from occupying the highest office in the union, was always ready to contribute towards its progress.

He said Iwuoha had a stabilising influence which made it possible for him to intervene and douse tension whenever the need arose.

Ajayi said the former NUJ National President was a trustworthy reconciliator who was always relied upon by the union to ensure peaceful conduct of elections, and assured that the union would not abandon the family in their trying time.

The Lagos NUJ delegation, which also included the Secretary, Tunde K. Olalere; Internal Auditor, Isaac Ayodele and Ex-Officio member, Oluwakemi Ishola, prayed with the family, committing their care and guidance unto the hand of God.

Mrs. Iwouha described her late husband as a deeply committed family man and a kind, peace-loving gentleman with whom she had gone through thick and thin in their 26-year old marriage.

She recalled that for nearly eight years, the marriage, formally contracted in January, 1995, did not produce a child, but rather than go astray, her husband waited patiently and prayerfully till God answered their prayers in 2002 when the first son was born.

“He had plans for each of our children. Now, he is gone, and their future is uncertain,” she lamented in tears, as the NUJ Lagos State Council Chairman gave her words of comfort.

Bonnie Iwuoha died in Umuahia, on Monday, December 20, 2021.