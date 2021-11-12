From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) sympathises with the National President and National Secretariat of our great union over the demise of Tordue Salam, Vanguard Newspaper reporter who went missing on October 13, 2021.

This was contained in a press Release signed by the Secretary of the state chapter, Sunday John made available to journalist on Friday in Lafia.

The release said the council also sympathises with NUJ Abuja Council and other colleagues covering the National Assembly the beat of the deceased over the lost.

“The leadership of NUJ in Nasarawa State want to join its voice to that of the National Secretariat of the union and call on the law enforcement agencies to unravel the mystery behind his disappearance, dead and fish out the perpetrators of this evil act on an innocent and harmless journalist.”

“The deceased died in his prime, when his services and contribution to journalism profession is needed most.”

The council said Mr Tordue lived an exemplary life based on testimonies in no doubt resting with the Lord while admonishing the entire journalists in the state the council to pray God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

