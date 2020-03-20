The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), North West Zone and Kaduna Council, says it has postponed the planned Roundtable and Zonal Meeting scheduled for March 21, 2020.

A statement signed by the Zonal Vice President, Mr Yusuf Idris, and Chairman, Kaduna Council, Malam Adamu Yusuf, said the decision was in solidarity with the region’s governors who are taking precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

“This is in line with the decision of the North Western States Governors’ that met in Kaduna on Wednesday and directs that all schools should be closed for thirty days from Monday 23rd March, 2020,’’ NUJ said.

The NUJ said in the statement that everybody should support the government in its quest to prevent escalation of the deadly disease in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Roundtable and the Zonal Meeting will hold at a later date.

“We thanked the resource persons who have already planned to attend the event as patriots who have the interest of developing the society,’’ the NUJ said. (NAN)

