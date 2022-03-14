From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chief Chris Isiguzo has urged the Federal Government to urgently assist the most affected States in the North West region of Nigeria by the activities of terrorists also known as bandits to avert hunger due to inability to access farmlands by farmers.

Isiguzo, stated this during the Union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state capital.

The NUJ President who expressed worry over the spate of the attacks by the terrorists on schools, farms in Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and other Northwest states, noted that, school children are dropping which are posing a setback to the education sector.

According to him, “these attacks have doubled the numbers if Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) all over the region. This also explains the increase in women and children Sexual Abuse as some families are forced to ‘Commodify’ their female children in exchange for protection and security.

” As a step towards redressing the long term development issues in the North West region and indeed all over the country, we recommend the observance and implementation of Good Governance. The term governance and good governance are increasingly being used in development literature.

“While Governance described the process of decision making and the process by which decision are implemented, good governance accomplished this in a manner essentially free of abuse and corruption and with due regard to the rule of law.

” In conclusion, we call on the Federal Government to assist the most affected States in the Nortg-West with more urgent remedies to ameliorate the hunger that will be experienced this year because of the limited access to farmlands.

“Food security is of vital importance if the nations wants to avert a catastrophe. We pray to the Almighty that very soon, we shall witness a more peaceful more prosperous region where farming activities will flourish, children will have access to education, health institutions will be revamped and destroyed or decayed infrastructure will be restored”, he said.

In his remark, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, pleaded to the journalists, media organisations in the Country to work with the government to redress challenges facing the nation in the areas of security economic and national unity.

He said: ” We are faced with security, economic and political challenges among others, bedeviling the nation. Of more serious concern is the challenge to security and national unity. This calls for more concerted efforts by media practitioners and all stakeholders to address those challenges.

“I therefore, call on all members of the Press(Nigeria Union of Journalists), individually and collectively at the national and State levels to put all hands on deck in reporting objectively the developmental objectives of the present administration towards solving the myriad of our State and national problems”.

Earlier the State Chairman of NUJ, Kebbi State Council, Comrade Hamza Galadim Zuru in his welcome address, solicited the support of the government and national headquarters of NUJ for the take off of the commercial buses and Cooperative society for the Council in the state in order to uplifting welfare of the members in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Barrister Rakiya Tanko Ayuba, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Hamizu Zuru disclosed that the state government has been a friendly government to the journalists in the state with the recent training of about 150 journalists and 10 bloggers in the state.

He added that the state government would continued to be training all the journalists in the state in order to equipping them, be professionals on their jobs.