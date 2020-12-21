From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West Zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has raised the alarm over the increasing cases of banditry and kidnapping in the region

The union in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the weekend, urged the South West Security outfit otherwise known as Operation Amotekun to brace up on the issue of insecurity in the region in order to bring an end to the menace, which is already ravaging the region.

In the communique signed by the Vice President of the union, Mr Cosmas Oni, the union urged the governors of the six states of the region to equip members of the Amotekun Corps for efficient service delivery.

The union also lamented the deplorable condition of roads in the South West region and called on the governments of the six states to rehabilitate the deplorable roads.

Besides, it also urged Nigerians to always comply with all COVID 19 precautions, while the federal government should also fast track actions on the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

The union also enjoined the federal government to remove tarrif from newsprint to make newspaper production easy and lessen financial burdens of newspaper industries.