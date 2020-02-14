Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ and the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria RATTAWU Radio Bayelsa chapter have condemned in its entirety the vandalization and looting of property at the State Broadcasting Corporation by rampaging thugs.

In a statement by the chapel chairman NUJ, Kingsley Abidde and chapel chairman RATTAWU , Victor Okara, they said the suspected thugs numbering over 100, attacked staff and made away with valuables of the station, vandalized cars and personal belongings.

The union chairmen noted that staff on duty had to run for their lives to escape the violent youths who destroyed government property under the watchful eyes of the Civil Defence.

While expressing sadness over the dastardly act, the unions called on the government to bring the perpetrators to book as well compensate staff whose cars and valuables were destroyed and stolen by the thugs

They noted that some staff were now hospitalized as a result of shock while others sustained injuries in the course of the attack.