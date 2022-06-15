The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Mr Chris Iziguzo, has appealed to security agencies in the country to ensure the safe release of a kidnapped journalist, Mr Chucks Onuha, in Abia.

Iziguzo made the appeal at an event to celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the National Senior Citizens Centre, headed by Dr Emem Omokaro.

“I just got information from Abia that one of our colleagues, Mr Chucks Onuha, formerly with The Sun Newspaper, has been kidnapped and the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom.

“I am sure that this is a journalist who does not have up to a hundred thousand naira in his bank account.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General, Department of State Service and the Commissioner of Police and Director of State Security in Abia to ensure the safe release of Onuha without delay.

“We are not going to continue to tolerate this, where our colleagues on slight comment, are picked like chickens,” Isiguzo said.

The NUJ President said that journalists are serving humanity, adding that they are not bourgeois and do not carry money around.

“I also want to appeal to the kidnappers to please release Onuha. Journalists should not be your target. Remove your searchlight on us. We are not your customers”.

Isiguzo, however, commended Omokaro for her efforts in addressing issues of older persons in the country and promised to support the centre in its endeavours to continue to enhance the livelihood of older persons. (NAN)

