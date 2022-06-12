From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has called on all levels of government to celebrate Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver who averted a major disaster at the weekend in Ughelli area of the state.

Otarigho’s tanker which was laden with product had caught fire at a densely populated area of Agbarho town in Ughelli North Local Government but he reportedly took the risk to drive the tanker to secluded area free from human habitation before it exploded.

The state government has already saluted Otarigho’s heroics, thanking him for putting the lives of others first before his.

But the NUJ in a statement by the state chairman, Michael Ikeogwu and secretary, Patrick Ochei, wanted more for Otarigho for the rare display of patriotism.

According to the statement, lives and private and public properties were saved, and expressed gratitude to God that Otarigho is alive to tell the story.

“On this note, we call on the Federal Government, Delta State Government and of course the Ughelli North Local Government to celebrate this young man and duly compensate him.

“His singular effort had saved the state so much, otherwise, if the incident had occurred, the state would have been counting loses in human casualties and property destructions.

“On our part as a union and mirror of society, the young Otarigho is our man of the year, and at the appropriate time, we will honour him to prove to the world that there are still patriotic ordinary Nigerians.

“People like him are those that truly deserve media awards. We are really proud of him,” it stated.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the state is proud of Otarigho, and urged other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate his heroic acts in all their activities.

The statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Sunday, admitted that the bravery and patriotism-propelled risk taken by Otarigho saved what may have resulted in collosal loss of lives and property.

Okowa expressed deep appreciation to Otarigho for the discretion he applied in steering the already burning truck, laden with petroleum product, away from a densely populated area, at the risk of his life, describing his valour as “amazing.”

According to Okowa, this act of bravery and compassion in today’s Nigeria is without equivocation, worthy of commendation and emulation.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commend Mr. Otarigho what our God Almighty used him to do on that day – saving lives and property by his heroic action,” he added.

