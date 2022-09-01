The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State chapter, has called on all media organisations to encourage their personnel to desist from partisan politics.

It also urged journalists to remain apolitical and professional by desisting from engaging in partisan political discourse, especially on social media platforms, and to be circumspect from lifting news items emanating from dubious online platforms.

This is contained in a communique signed by Mr Isah Gadau, the Secretary, NUJ Bauchi Council and issued at the end of the union’s meeting with Media Chief Executives on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The union also commended the Gov. Bala Mohammed-led administration in awarding contracts for the digitization of the state-owned media outfits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state-owned media include the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV) and Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

It also lauded the government for the construction of a befitting studio for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Bauchi, urging it to expedite actions in absorbing casual workers in the state media, to address mass retirements.

The union however, called on the state government to provide access roads leading to all media outfits in the state, especially Albarka radio station, Globe FM, Ray Power and NTA.

“The meeting urged the NUJ to organise periodic meetings with the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for a harmonious working relationship and enhance security of media practitioners during political gatherings, election coverage and others.

“The meeting commended the foresight of NUJ Bauchi Council for initiating the event, the first of its kind in the history of the union and urged them to maintain the spirit,” it said.

(NAN)