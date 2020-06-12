Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Chairman, Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, Malam Umar Muhammad Maradun has resigned his position as the elected chairman of the Chapel.

In his letter dated 12th June, 2020, Maradun who is the state correspondent of the Leadership newspapers said the decision was taken to protect his personality and also halt rift in Chapel.

“After extensive consultations, following my vindication by the Committee set up by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council to investigate the frivolous allegations against me, coupled with efforts of the Special Adviser (SA) Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications. Alhaji Zailani Bappa to find a peaceful resolution, I hereby humbly wish to use this medium to announce my resignation as the elected Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, NUJ Zamfara state Council with immediate effect,” he said.

He added that as a peace loving person, he will not want the retention of the position of Chairman by him to be the reason to cause rift in the chapel.

“I discovered that my position as the chairman of the Chapel is the behest of the hatred against me. Alhamdulillah for the opportunity given to me by Allah to serve as Chairman of the Chapel. Alhamdulillah also for this period, that I am leaving as the chairman,” he said.

Maradun parlayed to Allah to give those who will be given the responsibilities of leading Chapel, the wisdom, strength and capabilities to run the affairs of the Chapel to greater heights.

“I am mortal, so for all those who felt I have offended them officially as Chairman or personally as Umar, I beg for their forgiveness. And for those who abhor personal hatred and resentment against me, I have forgiven them and pray to Allah to forgive them,” he said.