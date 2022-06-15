From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, is billed to visit Nigeria, Djibouti and Mozambique from June 11-17, 2022.

Office of The Spokesperson, United States Department of States, disclosed the planned trip in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria.

The United States said while in Nigeria, Nuland and the team will meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss issues of shared concern, including regional security, free and fair elections, and business innovation.

“Throughout the trip, the Under Secretary will highlight the important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to shore up global food security and health systems,” the United States said.

