Ngozi Nwoke

National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has appealed to the Lagos State Government for payment of the 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship.

NULASS President, Basirat Bisola Okoya, at a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos, expressed sadness over the refusal of the government to pay the 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship to indigenous students of the state in various tertiary institutions, despite pleas and protests by the union.

Okoya said the development has generated tension and anxiety within the union’s rank and file.

She said this is the second time incidence of delayed payment is occurring during the Governor Akinwummi Ambode-led administration.

“We have been appealing to our members to be calm while we follow due process to find a lasting solution to issue. We have also engaged state government officials, with a view to resolving the issue in a manner that would help the union achieve its purpose.

“It is important to note that the union has had cause to visit the governor’s Special Adviser on Education, Fela Bank-Olemoh, who though appeared sympathetic to our plight, has not, in any way, helped to resolve the issue despite the promises he made.

“We have also engaged the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, due to his perceived closeness to the outgoing governor. Again, our efforts failed as nothing has since changed,” she said.

Okoya revealed that the only responses the union got was from Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, conveyed by his aide which did not yield any positive outcome.