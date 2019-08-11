Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State chapter, Comrade Ugwueze Kenneth, has applauded the good relationship among council workers in Nsukka Local Government. Ugwueze made the commendation in Nsukka while conducting election of new NULGE executives in Nsukka LG. He attributed the return of all former caretaker committee executives to the existing good relationship.

“I am happy that council workers in Nsukka are united. In some local governments, NULGE election is characterized by fighting, rancor and bitterness. But the case is different here,” he noted. The president, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Udoagha Ani, called out names of candidates that were returned unopposed and their positions which all council workers present confirmed by shouting “Yes in affirmation.

Those returned unopposed included: Mr George Ngwu as Chairman, Nsukka NULGE, Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Lebechi Omeje, Secretary, Mr. Paul Attama, Treasurer, Calista Nwamu and Auditor Festus Ugwu.