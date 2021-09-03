Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has reiterated the need for autonomy for local governments in the country.

NULGE National President, Mr Akeem Olatunji, made the call during a prayer programme organised by the union at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in Abuja, yesterday.

Olatunji said that even though the autonomy bill had been passed there was need for full implementation to address the issue of stealing from the account of the third tier of government.

He, however, alleged that the Joint Account Allocation Committee for states and councils had become a conduit pipe for stealing money meant for the third tier of government.

Olatunji also said that the appointment of surrogates and political jobbers into leadership positions in the councils was not acceptable.

”The root of the security and socio-economic challenges facing the country is traceable to the mismanagement of the local government system by state governors.

“We need a politically-free and financially dependent local government administration.

“The local government has been raped over time. It has witnessed systematic destruction as a result of misrule and stealing of local government funds, thereby militating against progressive development at the grassroots level.

“No wonder as of today, we are bedevilled by insecurity and poverty. We are deprived and also encumbered by unemployment, homelessness just because we have a failing system in the local government.”

